World

Egyptian police kill 2 suspected militants in a shootout

Egyptian police said they killed two suspected militants in a shootout Sunday during a raid on their hideout in Cairo's twin city of Giza.

The Associated Press
July 20, 2025 at 10:32AM

CAIRO — Egyptian police said they killed two suspected militants in a shootout Sunday during a raid on their hideout in Cairo's twin city of Giza.

The Interior Ministry said the suspected militants belonged to the Hasm movement, which is affiliated with the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. Hasm is designed as a terrorist group by the United States.

A bystander also was killed and an officer wounded in the exchange of fire between the militants and security forces in Giza's densely populated neighborhood of Bolaq el-Dakrour, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the militants were planning to carry out attacks in Egypt. Security forces in recent years have crushed an Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula, which at times spilled over into other parts of the country.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Israel orders evacuations in central Gaza as ceasefire talks stall and military offensive widens

The Israeli military published new evacuation warnings for areas of central Gaza on Sunday, in one of the few areas where the military has rarely operated with ground troops.

World

Bulgarian authorities seize a large amount of cocaine hidden in a van

World

Syria's armed Bedouins say they have withdrawn from Druze-majority city after fighting