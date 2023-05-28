CAIRO — An EgyptAir jetliner blew out a tire but made a safe landing at its destination early Sunday in Saudi Arabia, Egypt's national carrier said. No causalities were reported.
Flight MS643 took off from Cairo international airport early Sunday and one of its tires burst during landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, EgyptAir said in a statement.
The Boeing 738 made a safe landing on the runway and all passengers have disembarked the airplane with no injuries reported, the statement said.
The airline didn't elaborate on what caused the problem, and said an examination and maintenance of the plane were underway.
Voters in Turkey returned to the polls Sunday to decide whether the country's longtime leader stretches his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade, or is unseated by a challenger who has promised to restore a more democratic society.
Biden, GOP reach debt-ceiling deal, now Congress must approve it to prevent calamitous default
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an ''agreement in principle'' to raise the nation's legal debt ceiling, but now Congress must rush to approve the spending cuts package in a matter of days to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.
Russia launched 'largest drone attack' on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed
Ukraine's capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia's war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on Sunday. At least one person was killed.
China's 1st domestically made passenger plane completes maiden commercial flight
China's first domestically made passenger jet flew its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market.