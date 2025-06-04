World

Egypt says the sovereignty of a famous monastery is assured

Egypt says the sovereignty of a famous monastery is assured.

The Associated Press
June 4, 2025 at 7:35PM

CAIRO — Egypt says the sovereignty of a famous monastery is assured.

Egypt's foreign minister on Wednesday told his Greek counterpart that the spiritual and religious value of the Saint Catherine Monastery and surrounding archaeological sites will be preserved. That's according to a statement.

The Greek Orthodox Church had been concerned after an administrative court said the state owns the land but affirmed the monks' right to use the site.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem last week expressed concern and said ''it is our sacred obligation to ensure that Christian worship continues on this holy ground, as it has done for 17 centuries.'' It acknowledged Egypt's assurances there would be no infringement.

Egypt's presidency last week said the ruling consolidates the state's commitment to preserve the monastery's religious status.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Trump says Putin told him that Russia will respond to Ukrainian attack on airfields

card image

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him ''very strongly'' in a phone call Wednesday that he will respond to Ukraine's weekend drone attack on Russian airfields as the deadlock over the war drags on and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismisses Russia's ceasefire proposal.

World

El Salvador human rights lawyer demands public trial as police haul her before judge

World

Niède Guidon, the archaeologist who discovered hundreds of cave paintings in Brazil, dies at 92