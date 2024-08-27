Egypt recovers 3 ancient artifacts, including a mummified head, found in the Netherlands

World

Egypt recovered three ancient artifacts that were smuggled out of the country and found in the Netherlands, where two of the items were for sale in an antiques shop, Egyptian officials said Tuesday.

By FATMA KHALED

The Associated Press
August 27, 2024 at 10:34PM

The items retrieved include a mummified head from the Hellenistic period, a ceramic funerary figurine dating to Egypt's New Kingdom era (664-332 B.C.), and part of a wooden tomb bearing an inscription of the goddess Isis from 663-504 B.C., the Egyptian embassy in The Hague said in a statement. The head was found in good condition, showing remnants of teeth and hair.

Dutch police and the cultural heritage inspection unit retrieved the figurines and parts of the tomb after determining that they were smuggled out of Egypt. A Dutch individual handed over the mummified head, which he had inherited from a family member, to local authorities.

The three artifacts are believed to have been stolen and smuggled after they were discovered through illegal excavation, according to Egyptian authorities. No details were provided about when those items were believed to have been unearthed and smuggled.

Repatriation from the Netherlands is part of Egypt's wider push to stop trafficking of stolen antiquities. More than 30,000 artifacts have been recovered since 2014.

Last year, an ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was smuggled years ago.

