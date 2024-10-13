Eggnog before Thanksgiving? Shoppers eager for a new season scramble retail calendars

Retailers are expanding seasonal flavors and scents to more areas of the store too, especially the now ubiquitous pumpkin spice. Trash bag brand Hefty, owned by Reynolds Consumer Products, introduced cinnamon pumpkin spice scented bags on Sept. 27, 2022 as a marketing gimmick online, but it sold out in seconds, and each year it's been offered earlier to keep up with consumer demand, said Brian Lutz, marketing director of Hefty Waste. This year, the scented bags were promoted to consumers in mid-August.