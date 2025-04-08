Eflin throws 6 quality innings as the Orioles beat the Diamondbacks 5-1

PHOENIX — Zach Eflin pitched six innings of one-run ball and Ryan O'Hearn homered, helping the Baltimore Orioles beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Monday night.
Ryan Mountcastle had a crucial two-run single with two outs in the fifth, hitting a low slider from Zac Gallen into center for a 5-1 lead. It ended a tough night for Gallen, who allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Gallen (1-2) — coming off a 13-strikeout performance against the New York Yankees last week — gave up seven hits, walked four and struck out two.
O'Hearn hit a solo shot in the first, driving Gallen's knuckle curve over the right-field fence. Baltimore pushed its advantage to 2-0 in the third when Gunnar Henderson hit a leadoff double and scored on Adley Rutschman's single.
Henderson reached base three times and scored two runs. The Orioles have won two of three.
Eflin (2-1) threw 73 pitches, 47 for strikes. He allowed four hits and struck out one.
Arizona scored in the fourth on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s sacrifice fly. Josh Naylor had two hits, including a double. The Diamondbacks have lost three straight.
