Eflin goes seven scoreless innings and Orioles beat White Sox 2-1

Chicago right-hander Davis Martin (2-5, 3.45 ERA) will try to extend his streak of quality starts to four on Saturday after yielding only five combined runs in his last three outings (20 IP). He faces Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (4-5-, 5.02), who is looking for consecutive wins after pitching 5 1/3 scoreless frames in a 5-1 victory at Boston last Sunday.