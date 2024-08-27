Edwin Moses documentary to debut Sept. 21 at his alma mater, Morehouse College

The movie's title ''MOSES-13 Steps'' is a reference to the number of steps he took between hurdles. At the time, most hurdlers took 14 steps. Moses, who got a Master's degree in physics, used science to determine how he could shave fractions of seconds off his 400-meter hurdles by lengthening his stride and saving one step. That also involved learning to jump off a different foot — no small feat in the most technical sport on the track.