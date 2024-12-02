Sports

Edwards, Timberwolves to host Davis and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (12-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 2, 2024 at 7:04AM

Los Angeles Lakers (12-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -6.5; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference action.

The Timberwolves are 6-7 in conference play. Minnesota is seventh in the league allowing only 110.3 points per game while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Lakers are 9-5 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Timberwolves are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 114.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the 110.3 the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 27.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves.

LeBron James is averaging 22.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 106.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Joe Ingles: day to day (soleus).

Lakers: D'Angelo Russell: out (illness), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Bronny James: out (heel), Christian Wood: out (knee), Austin Reaves: out (pelvis), Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Things To Do

What is 'lake-effect snow'? Warm air from large bodies of water is the key ingredient

When towns along the Great Lakes get buried in drifts of blowing snow, like several have over the past few days, weather experts start talking about the ''lake effect."

Things To Do

Already buried under snow, Great Lakes region expected to see more stormy weather this week

card image

Sports

USC QB Miller Moss enters transfer portal after losing starting job to Jayden Maiava