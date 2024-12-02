Los Angeles Lakers (12-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference)
Edwards, Timberwolves to host Davis and the Lakers
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -6.5; over/under is 223
BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference action.
The Timberwolves are 6-7 in conference play. Minnesota is seventh in the league allowing only 110.3 points per game while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.
The Lakers are 9-5 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 5-7 against opponents over .500.
The Timberwolves are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 114.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the 110.3 the Timberwolves allow.
TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 27.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves.
LeBron James is averaging 22.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Lakers.
LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 106.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.
Lakers: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: Joe Ingles: day to day (soleus).
Lakers: D'Angelo Russell: out (illness), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Bronny James: out (heel), Christian Wood: out (knee), Austin Reaves: out (pelvis), Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
