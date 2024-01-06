Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (21-15, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks in Western Conference action.

The Mavericks have gone 16-12 against Western Conference teams. Dallas ranks third in the Western Conference with 15.5 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.6.

The Timberwolves have gone 18-5 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 8.4.

The Mavericks average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 11.1 per game the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.6% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 47.9% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won 118-110 in the last matchup on Dec. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hardaway is averaging 17.5 points for the Mavericks. Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out (ankle), Grant Williams: out (ankle), Luka Doncic: out (ankle), Richaun Holmes: out (personal), Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Markieff Morris: out (illness), Dante Exum: out (heel).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.