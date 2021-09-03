STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Bret Edwards threw three touchdown passes, two to Brian Espanet, and New Hampshire held off Stony Brook for a 27-21 victory in a season and Colonial Athletic Association opener Thursday night.

Edwards started in place of Max Brosmer who was lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered in camp. Edwards made one start in 2019 before losing the job to Brosmer.

Edwards, who finished 17-of-25 passing, sandwiched two short first-half TD passes to Kyle Lepkowski and Espanet around a 4-yard rushing score by Sean Coyne. Edwards connected with Espanet for a 64-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to lead 27-0.

Stony Brook rallied to get within six points and started its final drive with two minutes remaining from its own 44 but three incomplete passes finished a nine-play drive at the UNH 19 with 18 seconds left.

Espanet finished with five catches for 100 yards.

Tuyquell Fields threw for one touchdown and ran for another while Ty Son Lawton added a TD run for the Seawolves.

Both teams scored 14 points off a combined six turnovers.

