OKLAHOMA CITY — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-106 on Sunday night.

Edwards made 13 of 19 field goals and had 11 rebounds. He also scored 30 points in his previous game on Friday against Utah.

Minnesota's two 7-footers were effective. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. They helped Minnesota outrebound Oklahoma City 54-42.

Lu Dort scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 15 for Oklahoma City, which dropped its home opener and fell to 0-3 for the season. The Thunder made just 9 of 41 3-pointers.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out with a left hip contusion. He had averaged 30 points in his first two games.

The Timberwolves beat the Thunder 115-108 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points that night.

In the quick rematch, Edwards scored 18 points in the first half to help Minnesota lead 53-44 at the break. The Timberwolves outrebounded the Thunder 30-15 in the first half.

Oklahoma City trimmed its deficit to 75-70 in the third quarter when Jaden McDaniels was called for a flagrant foul after a review. Oklahoma City's Mike Muscala made two free throws, then he made a long 2-pointer to cut the Thunder deficit to a point. Minnesota closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to take an 82-74 edge into the fourth.

The Timberwolves opened the fourth quarter on a 24-10 surge to take control for good.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: F Kyle Anderson missed the game with back spasms. ... Made their first six shots, all from inside the 3-point line. ... Shot 65.2% in the first quarter to take a 31-18 lead.

Thunder: G Jalen Williams sat out with a right orbital bone fracture. ... Made 5 of 23 3-pointers in the first half. ... Second-year G Tre Mann got the start and scored 10 points on 5-for-12 shooting. ... F Eugene Omoruyi, a two-way player, scored 13 points.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports