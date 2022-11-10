Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Terrence Edwards' 21 points helped James Madison defeat Hampton 106-58 on Wednesday night.

Edwards also contributed 11 rebounds and five assists for the Dukes (2-0). Takal Molson scored 20 points and added nine rebounds. Vado Morse was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Marquis Godwin finished with 12 points for the Pirates (0-1). Amir Nesbitt added 11 points and Russell Dean 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.