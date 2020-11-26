SAN DIEGO — Kessler Edwards had 20 points and seven rebounds as Pepperdine beat UC Irvine 86-72 on Wednesday in a season opener.
Jade' Smith had 13 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine and Colbey Ross added 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Jan Zidek had 12 points and Kene Chukwuka 10.
Brad Greene scored a career-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker added 13 points and six assists. Collin Welp had 11 points.
The Waves scored the first seven points of the second half for the first double-digit lead of the game and were up by 20 with 11 1/2 minutes to go. Pepperdine would lead by as many as 23 after that.
