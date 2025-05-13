Edwards, Randle lead the way again as Timberwolves beat Warriors 117-110 for 3-1 playoff series lead

SAN FRANCISCO — Anthony Edwards let it fly from 30 feet just before the halftime buzzer and his 3-pointer provided some much-needed momentum that Minnesota took right into a commanding third quarter.
Edwards also spoke up to his team at halftime and Chris Finch credited that pep talk for setting the tone ahead of an impressive second half.
''At halftime, Coach came in and said we're playing like we already won the series pretty much, I don't really like that," Edwards said, adding, ''I told them we've only got two wins."
Edwards scored 30 points, Julius Randle had 31 and the Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 117-110 on Monday night for a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.
Staying close at halftime was key.
''It was huge because it felt like one of those games where we were going to struggle to find a rhythm,'' Finch said. ''I thought we might be down eight, 10 at halftime with the way that we had played. Fortunately, I thought his shot made it pretty much an even game and if we came out with the type of purpose that we needed to I felt we were going to be OK.''
Now, it's back home to Minneapolis for the Wolves with a chance to clinch the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
The Warriors will still be without Stephen Curry, who sat out his third game in a row and is scheduled to have his strained left hamstring re-evaluated that day.