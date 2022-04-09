Chicago Bulls (45-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Chicago Bulls after Anthony Edwards scored 49 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 127-121 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Timberwolves have gone 26-14 in home games. Minnesota has the league's top offense averaging 115.9 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Bulls have gone 18-22 away from home. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.8% from downtown. Patrick Williams leads the Bulls shooting 48% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 134-122 in the last matchup on Feb. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 120.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: day to day (bilateral hamstring soreness).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Alex Caruso: out (back), Matt Thomas: out (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.