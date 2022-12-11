Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (13-13, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (14-12, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference action Monday.

The Trail Blazers are 3-2 against division opponents. Portland is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves are 3-3 in division play. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 33.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 7.9.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 124-118 on Dec. 11, with Damian Lillard scoring 36 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simons is averaging 22.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 22.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES:

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (calf).

