Los Angeles Clippers (38-20, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-18, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on Minnesota in Western Conference action Sunday.

The Timberwolves are 29-9 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 113.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Clippers are 23-16 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference scoring 51.2 points per game in the paint led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 10.4.

The Timberwolves' 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 11.2 more points per game (117.8) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (106.6).

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Clippers 121-100 in their last matchup on Feb. 13. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 24 points, and Paul George led the Clippers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is shooting 51.0% and averaging 22.3 points for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

James Harden is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Kyle Anderson: day to day (hamstring).

Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.