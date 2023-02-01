St. Paul Central High School special education teacher Elvira Efrida, right, who was born in Indonesia, is in the first year of a residency through a
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
St. Paul Central High School special education teacher Elvira Efrida, right, who was born in Indonesia, is in the first year of a residency through a teacher prep program sponsored by the University of St. Thomas and St. Paul Public Schools.

Walz, legislators propose millions in spending to diversify teaching

January 27
Policymakers have largely set their sights on bolstering funding and support for "Grow Your Own" programs.
Principal Leslie Hitchens announced during a news conference Friday that Maxfield Elementary School is entering a collaborative learning partnership w

St. Thomas to station student teachers, some staff at St. Paul elementary school

January 27
The university has long partnered with the district to provide non-faculty staff a path to acquire teaching licenses.
Joy Bodin, left, of Hennepin Technical College and Lori Kloos of St. Cloud Technical & Community College.

Minnesota State chooses presidents for two technical colleges

January 25
The Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved new leaders for Hennepin Technical College and St. Cloud Technical & Community College.
University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel, right, met with U Regent Darrin Rosha before a Board of Regents meeting at the McNamara Alumni Center.

U president Joan Gabel resigns from Securian Financial board

January 23
Her decision to join the board had prompted concerns from several officials.
  • Lawmakers weigh action on concerns over U president Gabel's Securian board seat
Bounthavy Kiatoukaysy of St. Paul Public Schools has been recognized by the Minnesota Council on the Teaching of Languages and Cultures.

St. Paul teacher honored for work with Hmong language

January 22
Educator's career spans more than 30 years.
Gov. Tim Walz and DFL legislators largely align with state school leaders in their K-12 spending plans.

Governor, DFL propose billions to 'fully fund' education

January 22
Gov. Tim Walz is proposing a more than $700 million general funding boost for public schools over the next two years and to permanently tie annual increases to inflation.
  • Minn. DFLers under pressure to drop tax on Social Security
Paula Luxenberg, right, parent of three children in Minneapolis Public Schools, discussed goals for the school system with Willie Gentry, of EPU Consu

Minneapolis school board likely won't fill superintendent job until 2024

January 17
The school board's superintendent search committee voted Tuesday to delay the search for a new district leader until the fall of 2023, saying the added time allows for more community input.
  • After online school boom, Minnesota districts phase out virtual options
Minneapolis
January 17
Yashanna Brazelton, a mother of two Lucy Laney students, was able to rent her Minneapolis home with the help of the school district’s Stable Homes S

Rising number of homeless students challenges Minneapolis schools

As the number of homeless kids and costs to transport them rise, Minneapolis Public Schools is working to meet the growing need.
Colleges
January 17
Confetti flew at an event Tuesday at the Anderson Student Center at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul announcing a $75 million gift by Lee and

St. Thomas announces record gift for new sports arena

The $75 million donation comes at a time when the Catholic university is trying to build its reputation outside the Twin Cities and is relying, in part, on athletics to do that.
Politics
January 12
Boxes of tampons at a pharmacy in New York.

Push at Capitol to fund menstrual products for students in Minnesota public schools

Supporters say pads and tampons are as essential as toilet paper and soap in school bathrooms.
Politics
January 11
Lawmakers in both the Minnesota state House and Senate have offered up bills that would provide free school lunch for all of the state’s public scho

Free school meals would be standard in Minnesota under proposed legislation

If it passes, Minnesota would be the third state — behind California and Maine — to provide free meals to all students.
Local
January 5
The snow storm made for a topsy-turvy week for many Minnesota students who had been scheduled to return to class after winter break.

Minnesota parents again cope with distance learning, wistful for snow days

Many school districts called for second day of learning from home on Thursday.
Minneapolis
January 3
The Minneapolis School Board held its first meeting of the year Tuesday, with five new board members elected in November.

Five new members join Minneapolis school board

One of the board's big tasks this year is picking a new superintendent.
Local
January 1
Minnesota college and university students plan to visit the state Capitol this session — some virtually and some in person — as they aim to convin

Eyeing surplus, Minnesota college students, administrators seek relief

They'll likely face inquiries from state lawmakers who have questions about ballooning costs and declining enrollment.
St. Paul
December 30, 2022
Kalid Ali, who graduated from St. Paul’s Como Park Senior High in 2021, was part of the last cohort of the district’s Student Engagement and Advan

St. Paul Public Schools to try again to give voice to students

Consultants to help develop new engagement model after the Student Engagement and Advancement Board (SEAB) fell dormant.
Minneapolis
December 28, 2022
Interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox has named improved communication as one of her top priorities toward ensuring the district has a positive and welc

Minneapolis Public Schools to get new district website by 2024

The goal is to make information easier for families to access and understand, officials say.
Local
December 26, 2022
The University of Minnesota is launching a public health bachelor’s degree to help fill the state’s need for workers in that field, which was stre

University of Minnesota to offer undergraduate degree in public health

The program slated to start next fall aims to help fill a "critical need" for more public health workers.
St. Paul
December 26, 2022
State Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, talked with students at Johnson Senior High School after speaking to an ethnic studies class in early Decemb

St. Paul schools require ethnic studies ahead of statewide push

Critical ethnic studies is now a graduation requirement for the class of 2025 in St. Paul Public Schools. Johnson High's principal hopes it creates more leaders.
Local
December 23, 2022
Minnesota students reported higher levels stress and anxiety after the pandemic, according to state survey results released Friday.

Survey: Stress, anxiety worsen among Minn. public school students

Rise in long-term mental health concerns among teenagers a "crisis," says state health commissioner.
Minneapolis
December 16, 2022
Student and alumni volunteers moved frozen turkeys down the “turkey tunnel” to be added to the food boxes for Operation Holiday Basket, now in its

In 52nd year, Operation Holiday Basket delivers meals and ritual

The tradition that links Roosevelt students and neighbors is now in its 52nd year. This year, students and alumni packed and delivered 300 boxes of food.