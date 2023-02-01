Walz, legislators propose millions in spending to diversify teaching
Policymakers have largely set their sights on bolstering funding and support for "Grow Your Own" programs.
St. Thomas to station student teachers, some staff at St. Paul elementary school
The university has long partnered with the district to provide non-faculty staff a path to acquire teaching licenses.
Minnesota State chooses presidents for two technical colleges
The Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved new leaders for Hennepin Technical College and St. Cloud Technical & Community College.
U president Joan Gabel resigns from Securian Financial board
Her decision to join the board had prompted concerns from several officials.
St. Paul teacher honored for work with Hmong language
Educator's career spans more than 30 years.
Governor, DFL propose billions to 'fully fund' education
Gov. Tim Walz is proposing a more than $700 million general funding boost for public schools over the next two years and to permanently tie annual increases to inflation.
Minneapolis school board likely won't fill superintendent job until 2024
The school board's superintendent search committee voted Tuesday to delay the search for a new district leader until the fall of 2023, saying the added time allows for more community input.
Minneapolis
Rising number of homeless students challenges Minneapolis schools
As the number of homeless kids and costs to transport them rise, Minneapolis Public Schools is working to meet the growing need.
Colleges
St. Thomas announces record gift for new sports arena
The $75 million donation comes at a time when the Catholic university is trying to build its reputation outside the Twin Cities and is relying, in part, on athletics to do that.
Politics
Push at Capitol to fund menstrual products for students in Minnesota public schools
Supporters say pads and tampons are as essential as toilet paper and soap in school bathrooms.
Politics
Free school meals would be standard in Minnesota under proposed legislation
If it passes, Minnesota would be the third state — behind California and Maine — to provide free meals to all students.
Local
Minnesota parents again cope with distance learning, wistful for snow days
Many school districts called for second day of learning from home on Thursday.
Minneapolis
Five new members join Minneapolis school board
One of the board's big tasks this year is picking a new superintendent.
Local
Eyeing surplus, Minnesota college students, administrators seek relief
They'll likely face inquiries from state lawmakers who have questions about ballooning costs and declining enrollment.
St. Paul
St. Paul Public Schools to try again to give voice to students
Consultants to help develop new engagement model after the Student Engagement and Advancement Board (SEAB) fell dormant.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Public Schools to get new district website by 2024
The goal is to make information easier for families to access and understand, officials say.
Local
University of Minnesota to offer undergraduate degree in public health
The program slated to start next fall aims to help fill a "critical need" for more public health workers.
St. Paul
St. Paul schools require ethnic studies ahead of statewide push
Critical ethnic studies is now a graduation requirement for the class of 2025 in St. Paul Public Schools. Johnson High's principal hopes it creates more leaders.
Local
Survey: Stress, anxiety worsen among Minn. public school students
Rise in long-term mental health concerns among teenagers a "crisis," says state health commissioner.
Minneapolis
In 52nd year, Operation Holiday Basket delivers meals and ritual
The tradition that links Roosevelt students and neighbors is now in its 52nd year. This year, students and alumni packed and delivered 300 boxes of food.
