Education Department withdraws from plan to address discipline disparities for Native students

''If there's a fight, instead of restorative practices, in our schools the first thing they do is call the police who are right there in the schools as resource officers," said Valeriah Big Eagle, a parent of three children in the school district and a leader at NDN Collective, an Indigenous advocacy group. ''We know the school-to-prison pipeline is real for our kids, and the only way we can address that is by promoting restorative practices.''