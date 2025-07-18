Wires

Education Department says it will release some frozen funds supporting after-school and summer programs

Education Department says it will release some frozen funds supporting after-school and summer programs.

The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 at 4:52PM

WASHINGTON — Education Department says it will release some frozen funds supporting after-school and summer programs.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Education Department says it will release some frozen funds supporting after-school and summer programs

Education Department says it will release some frozen funds supporting after-school and summer programs.

Wires

Authorities in Maine charge a 17-year-old with murder in the death of a paddleboarder who went missing on a rural pond

Wires

Attorney General Bondi says at least three people killed at sheriff's facility in Los Angeles