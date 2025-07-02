Edmunds: What you need to know about rising used car prices

If you're shopping for a used car this summer, you may have noticed something frustrating: Prices are climbing again. According to the latest Edmunds' Used Car Report, the average transaction price for a 3-year-old used vehicle has reached $30,522. That's up 2.3% from the same time last year and marks the first time since mid-2023 that this number has climbed back over the $30,000 mark.
Many people expected used car prices to cool off as new vehicle production recovered post-pandemic. But as the latest data shows, that's not happening just yet — and shoppers should understand why.
What's driving used car price increases?
The root cause of today's high used car prices is limited supply. Edmunds found that the average age of trade-in vehicles was 7.6 years during the first quarter of 2025. That's the oldest average since 2019, meaning fewer ''near-new'' vehicles — like lease returns or late-model trade-ins — are entering the used market.
With fewer low-mileage recent-model-year vehicles available, shoppers compete for a smaller pool of in-demand inventory. That competition keeps prices high, particularly for popular models.
Tariffs, too, can influence demand for used cars. True, used cars aren't directly subject to tariffs. But higher new-car pricing because of tariffs will undoubtedly force some additional people to consider buying a used car as a more affordable alternative.
Slowing down in a tight market
Another sign of the shifting market: The average used vehicle spent 38 days on a dealer's lot before being sold in the first three months of this year. That's the longest time Edmunds has recorded since early 2021.