Edmunds three-row hybrid SUV test: Kia Sorento vs Toyota Highlander

The 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid and 2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid are two three-row SUVs with compelling attributes if you're shopping for a family-oriented vehicle. First, they're both hybrids and get excellent fuel economy. They're also smaller and less expensive than many other three-row SUVs, such as the Kia Telluride and Toyota Grand Highlander. Not everyone needs a giant vehicle with a third-row seat that can fit full-size adults — something for occasional use by bigger kids or teens can easily suffice.
If any or all of that sounds like what you're looking for, the Sorento and Highlander hybrids should fit the bill. But which one should you buy? Edmunds' car experts have tested both to find out.
Interior space
We've already indicated that the Sorento and Highlander have less third-row legroom than bigger three-row SUVs. They also have less cargo space when you raise their third-row seats. Of these two vehicles, the Highlander is bigger on the outside, although that doesn't entirely translate to a bigger interior. It's wider and comes standard with seating for six people. You can get a Highlander Hybrid with an optional second-row bench seat that increases capacity to seven.
The Sorento Hybrid only comes with second-row captain's chairs and, as a result, it has a maximum six-passenger capacity. The Highlander can also fit slightly more stuff behind its third row — think an extra duffel or big grocery bag — and its advantage increases with each row lowered.
On the other hand, the Sorento has slightly more third-row legroom and headroom. That's relative since only small people can fit in the way back of each. Indeed, the Highlander's advantage isn't that significant, and the Sorento's smaller exterior size is a benefit in terms of parking and maneuverability — two reasons one can contemplate this smaller three-row subset to begin with.
Advantage: Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Fuel economy and performance