Edmunds three-row hybrid SUV test: Kia Sorento vs Toyota Highlander

The Sorento also has a better infotainment system as standard, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen packing integrated navigation. The Highlander's standard unit is only 8 inches and lacks navigation. You can, however, add the 12.3-inch touchscreen that's standard on upper trims to the base trim as a stand-alone option. Feature content within the infotainment systems is comparable, but the Kia has multiple USB ports in each row whereas the Highlander has none in the third row. In terms of functionality, we score both the Toyota and Kia tech interfaces similarly strong in terms of usability.