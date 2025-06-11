Edmunds: These five vehicles are hidden automotive gems

There are some new cars that many shoppers tend to overlook even though they have a lot to offer. These hidden gems boast a special combination of attractive qualities and can potentially make excellent choices for savvy folks who want their ride to stand out from the sea of mainstream vehicles. Certain slower-selling cars don't get the respect they deserve, whether due to styling, the type of vehicle, or brand image. Edmunds explores five hidden gems and the wow factor that makes them shine. Our choices are ordered by starting price, including destination fees.