Edmunds: These five vehicles are hidden automotive gems

There are some new cars that many shoppers tend to overlook even though they have a lot to offer. These hidden gems boast a special combination of attractive qualities and can potentially make excellent choices for savvy folks who want their ride to stand out from the sea of mainstream vehicles. Certain slower-selling cars don't get the respect they deserve, whether due to styling, the type of vehicle, or brand image. Edmunds explores five hidden gems and the wow factor that makes them shine. Our choices are ordered by starting price, including destination fees.
Hyundai Ioniq 6
The Ioniq 6 is an electric sedan that does almost everything right. It's sporty and fun to drive, yet it's also comfortable and has a smooth ride over rough dips and potholes. Inside, you'll find a well-built interior that's easy to use. The Ioniq 6 touts a long EPA-estimated range of up to 342 miles. It's also one of the quickest-charging EVs on the market when using a powerful fast-charging machine.
The electric Hyundai's drawbacks are mostly minor, with one big exception. Its styling isn't for everyone and attracts attention for good and bad reasons. However, the upcoming 2026 model has updated styling that's easier on the eyes.
Ioniq 6 starting price: $39,045
Honda Ridgeline
The Ridgeline could be an ideal truck for you depending on your priorities. If you plan on frequently towing heavy loads and tackling serious off-road trails, then other midsize trucks like the Ford Ranger would be a better fit. But if not, you should consider the Ridgeline. It's more comfortable, has more passenger room and handles better than its rivals.
The Ridgeline's towing capacity is certainly good enough for most uses, such as pulling a small camper trailer or toy hauler. It also has clever features like a lockable in-bed trunk and a tailgate that folds down or swings to the side. Its bed is large enough for 4-foot-wide plywood sheets without resting them on the wheelwells.