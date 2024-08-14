Edmunds: The pros and cons of buying a hybrid vehicle or plug-in hybrid

Overall, a hybrid electric vehicle is a great choice for anyone who wants better fuel economy, reduced emissions, and lower operating costs without any extra hassle or change in their daily routine. Hybrids are more commonly available than ever, and some automakers are rolling out new models only with hybrid powertrains. For example, every version of the 2025 Toyota Camry is a hybrid, and Honda offers certain versions of the Accord, Civic and CR-V only with hybrid power. Hybrid versions of many other popular models, such as the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson SUVs, are also available.