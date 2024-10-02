Edmunds: The most reliable used vehicles under $15,000

Fun to drive and stylish, the 2014-2018 Mazda 3 is available as a four-door sedan and a five-door hatchback. Several versions of the car are available, ranging from econocar basic to unexpectedly upscale. The Mazda 3 offers a choice between two four-cylinder engines and a manual or an automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is not available, but you can find it in the next-generation Mazda 3 that debuted in 2019. High-mileage examples of that version of the car sometimes squeak in under the $15,000 mark.