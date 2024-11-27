Edmunds: The longest-range EVs you can buy for under $50,000

Electric vehicles are growing in popularity but still make up a small percentage of total car sales. More than two decades of vehicle and infrastructure development have yielded only a 6.8% market share for EVs in the United States. Part of the problem is range anxiety — owners' fear that they won't be able to get where they need to go on a full charge. But as charging stations proliferate and EV range increases, that fear should fade. To help, Edmunds' experts have compiled a list of five of the highest-range electric vehicles available for less than $50,000. The vehicles on this list are specific trims and configurations that offer the most range for the least money.