Edmunds: Best SUVs for under $30,000 ranked

Redesigned for the 2025 model year, the Nissan Kicks has gone from being a forgettable wallflower to a small SUV extrovert. Based on design alone, the new Kicks is a major step forward from its predecessor. For the first time, all-wheel drive is optional on Nissan's smallest and least expensive SUV. All three available trims — S, SV, SR — easily fall under Edmunds' budget cap of $30,000. The top SR trim is a particularly impressive value thanks to its big display screens and many standard driver assist features. Edmunds discovered a few downsides in the newly stylish Kick, such as tepid acceleration and disappointing real-world fuel economy. But overall the Kicks is a great way to spend a little and get a lot.