Edmunds: Best SUVs for under $30,000 ranked

Just about every automaker these days offers an entry-level SUV. Though they are smaller than the most popular SUVs, such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, their appeal is obvious. They are affordable, good on gas, and are easy to drive and park. They also provide many of the attributes shoppers love about SUVs, such as a more commanding view of the road than a sedan offers and available all-wheel drive for extra traction on icy or snowy roads.
But which one should you get? Edmunds' team of automotive experts have undertaken thousands of miles of testing in order to provide a ranked list of the five best SUVs under $30,000. They're ordered below based on Edmunds' testing and rankings. All of the following prices include destination charges.
Nissan Kicks
Redesigned for the 2025 model year, the Nissan Kicks has gone from being a forgettable wallflower to a small SUV extrovert. Based on design alone, the new Kicks is a major step forward from its predecessor. For the first time, all-wheel drive is optional on Nissan's smallest and least expensive SUV. All three available trims — S, SV, SR — easily fall under Edmunds' budget cap of $30,000. The top SR trim is a particularly impressive value thanks to its big display screens and many standard driver assist features. Edmunds discovered a few downsides in the newly stylish Kick, such as tepid acceleration and disappointing real-world fuel economy. But overall the Kicks is a great way to spend a little and get a lot.
2025 Nissan Kicks starting price: $23,220
Honda HR-V
Honda knows a thing or two about building easy-to-drive and comfortable SUVs. The compact CR-V is hugely popular, and its smaller sibling, the HR-V, is similarly appealing. This choice is especially appealing if space is a priority for you. The HR-V has a big cargo area for this size of SUV, and headroom and legroom for rear passengers are generous. We also like the HR-V's upscale interior design and competitive value for what you're paying. The main downside to the HR-V is its lack of power. You'll need some patience for passing and getting up to speed on the highway.
2026 HR-V starting price: $27,595