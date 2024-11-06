Edmunds: The best small SUVs for city driving

During testing, Edmunds noted the standard 221-turbocharged four-cylinder has enough grunt to get the GLB from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. Want to further shorten your commuting times? A 302-horsepower sport-tuned model, the AMG GLB 35, is even more rapid and rides on a hunkered-down suspension. You can get GLB with some helpful tech features, such as a surround-view parking camera system, but be aware that adding a lot of options can send the GLB's price soaring far above a city skyline.