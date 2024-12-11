Edmunds: The best midsize SUVs for families in 2025

Bridging the gap between Nissan's compact Rogue and the big, truck-ish Armada, the Pathfinder is a just-right three-row choice. It seats eight, comes with a 284-horsepower V6 engine and gets up to 23 mpg combined. It's also one of the more inexpensive choices in the class, even when fully loaded. Like the Traverse, the Pathfinder is a boon for taller drivers thanks to lots of front legroom. Second- and third-row passengers also get plenty of space, although it comes at the expense of cargo space. There's only 16.6 cubic feet of space behind the third row. What the Pathfinder lacks in cargo, however, it makes up for with extra towing potential. Properly equipped, the Pathfinder can pull up to 6,000 pounds, about 1,000 pounds more than its rivals.