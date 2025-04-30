Edmunds stylish SUV test: Buick Envista vs. Nissan Kicks

It all starts with their designs. The redesigned 2025 Kicks has the sporty vibe of a fashionable sneaker with vibrant two-tone color options. It's fair to say it's more youthful. The Envista definitely isn't Grandma's Buick. It has a coupe-like look that could pass as something coming from Europe. There are plenty of other differences, too. Edmunds' auto experts compare these two small SUVs to help you decide which is the better buy.