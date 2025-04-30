Edmunds stylish SUV test: Buick Envista vs. Nissan Kicks

Just because an SUV is small and inexpensive doesn't mean it has to be as bland as plain oatmeal for breakfast. The 2025 Buick Envista and 2025 Nissan Kicks are two great examples. They look good, have surprisingly big interiors, and boast prices in the $20,000s regardless of trim level. That's largely where the similarities stop, though.
It all starts with their designs. The redesigned 2025 Kicks has the sporty vibe of a fashionable sneaker with vibrant two-tone color options. It's fair to say it's more youthful. The Envista definitely isn't Grandma's Buick. It has a coupe-like look that could pass as something coming from Europe. There are plenty of other differences, too. Edmunds' auto experts compare these two small SUVs to help you decide which is the better buy.
Fuel economy and performance
The Envista has a turbocharged three-cylinder engine that's surprisingly peppy around town and when merging onto the highway despite its modest output of 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is an EPA-estimated 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving. One potential downside: The Envista is not available with all-wheel drive.
The Kicks has a four-cylinder engine with 141 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of torque. Though the Kicks has a similar horsepower output, Edmunds' editors have found the vehicle slower in real-world driving, especially when you want a quick burst of speed for getting on the highway. All-wheel drive is available, though, which might be advantageous for buyers living in areas with snowy and icy winters. The EPA estimates that the Kicks gets 31 mpg combined with front-wheel drive or 30 mpg combined with all-wheel drive.
Advantage: Envista
Interior room and comfort
The Envista and Kicks are both small SUVs, but the Buick is longer and has a coupe-like roofline. As such, the Envista has less rear headroom but more rear legroom than the Kicks. There's about 4 more inches of rear legroom. That's a lot and can be useful if you need to install a bulky rear-facing child safety seat.