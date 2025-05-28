Edmunds recommends these under-$40,000 SUVs for new parents

The Santa Fe is the most expensive vehicle on our list, but it is a great choice if you foresee multiple children and want to get a head start with a slightly bigger vehicle. It has three rows of seating. That's good for future-proofing and just generally handy for those times when you're going out to dinner with the grandparents and want to take just one vehicle. The Santa Fe isn't quite as large as Hyundai's Palisade, but it's roomy enough for new families and is less expensive. It has also received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick+ award for crash test results and is available with a hybrid powertrain that gets up to 36 mpg.