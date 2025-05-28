Edmunds recommends these under-$40,000 SUVs for new parents

As if the impending arrival of your first child isn't stressful enough, you're undoubtedly shopping for a seemingly endless list of baby gear. Cribs, strollers, bottle warmers, sound machines and whatever the heck a MamaRoo is. You'll likely get most of that stuff from a baby registry. But the biggest baby gear item requires a more significant cash outlay: a new vehicle for your growing family.
We can't help you pay for that, but we can point you toward five great SUVs of different sizes that all start for under $40,000. Edmunds' car experts focused on three qualities: 1) lots of space between the first and second-row seatbacks for bulky rear-facing infant safety seats; 2) big rear door openings to make it easy to get your newborn in and out; and 3) a roomy cargo area for all of your baby gear. The pricing below includes destination fees.
2025 Volkswagen Taos
Subcompact SUVs are not usually top choices for young families because of their limited space for cargo and child safety seats. The Volkswagen Taos is an exception. It's one of the roomiest models in its class and even rivals a Mazda CX-5 for all-around baby-toting usefulness. Got a rear-facing infant seat, or even a convertible seat, combined with a stroller and a travel crib? No problem — they'll all likely fit without having to slide the front seats far forward. The 2025 Taos also receives some welcome improvements such as an updated interior with a bigger center touchscreen and a more powerful engine that gets up to an EPA-estimated 31 mpg combined.
2025 Taos starting price: $26,420
2025 Kia Niro
The Niro is available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicle. The hybrid comes oh-so-close to matching the Toyota Prius' fuel economy by getting up to an EPA-estimated 53 mpg combined. It also costs less than the Prius and has a more spacious back seat. The cargo area is nice-sized too. There are a lot of hybrid-powered SUVs available and the Niro is one of the least expensive. The plug-in version and the Niro Electric are considerably more expensive than the regular Niro hybrid, but otherwise they share the same family-friendly utility.
2025 Niro starting price: $28,385