Edmunds hybrid sedan comparison: 2025 Honda Civic vs. 2025 Hyundai Elantra

The Civic Hybrid powertrain is only available in the upper Sport and Sport Touring trim levels. Pricing is therefore elevated to start at $29,845. The Elantra Blue starts at $26,250 and the amount of feature content isn't that different between the two. Opt for the Elantra's Sport trim and the price goes up to $28,225. For that you get the top-of-the-line infotainment system, digital instruments and wireless device charging. You have to buy the $32,845 Civic Sport Touring Hybrid to get those same features.