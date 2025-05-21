Edmunds: How to get the best auto deals this Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend has long been one of the busiest times of year for car dealerships. Many car shoppers decide to pull the trigger on that long-considered purchase because of the major sales promotions and the symbolic start of summer. But things are a little different this year.
Because of tariffs on offshore-built vehicles and components, confusion is setting in. Shoppers are rightly wondering: Will prices go up? Are the deals real? Should I buy now or wait?
Here's some good news. With a little strategy and timing, you can score a great deal this Memorial Day weekend and avoid potential price hikes in the months ahead. Here are five tips from the experts at Edmunds that will help you decide and get the best deal.
Prioritize U.S.-assembled vehicles
Start close to home if you're looking to insulate yourself from the effects of tariffs. The tariffs most affect vehicles that are not assembled in the United States. While many of these vehicles use components from abroad, the final assembly taking place in the U.S. means they're not subject to the 25% import tariff.
How do you know which vehicles are assembled in the U.S? To start, you could consider vehicles from domestic automakers such as Ford, General Motors and Tesla. But you need to be careful: Not every domestic brand vehicle is assembled in the U.S. At the same time, many foreign automakers, such as BMW, Honda and Toyota, build some of their vehicles here.
You'll want to check the window sticker of a vehicle you're interested in. It will show where final assembly occurred as well as the percentage of U.S. and foreign parts. Keep in mind that even though a car is assembled in the U.S., it won't escape tariffs on its foreign-made parts.
Seek out pre-tariff inventory