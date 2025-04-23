Edmunds: Five used luxury EVs you can get for cheap

Some used iXs can be a little pricey, but they're still a bargain when you consider base models were about $90K when new. We highly recommend the iX over most electric luxury SUVs as long as you don't mind its polarizing front-end design. Launched for the 2022 model year, the iX only offers five-passenger seating, but it's spacious and has a large cargo area. The BMW also provides over 300 miles of range, has robust acceleration, and touts a bold interior design.