Edmunds: Five used luxury EVs you can get for cheap

Just about every premium brand sells at least one luxury electric vehicle, and some offer several choices. But new luxury EVs are expensive, and many have prices starting around six figures. If that's beyond your budget, consider buying a used model. You could save tens of thousands of dollars versus buying new.
To help you with your search, the experts at Edmunds have rounded up five luxury EVs that are significantly more affordable on the used market. We included the average pricing of 2022 models because there should be plenty of them thanks to lease returns, and pricing is usually much lower.
Polestar 2
The Polestar 2 is a compact sedan with a lifted suspension and hatchback-style trunk. The sporty EV was introduced in 2021 by EV startup Polestar, an offshoot of Volvo. If you want something distinctive, the Polestar 2 delivers because it's built by a relatively unknown brand and sports a distinctive design. Bargain shoppers will like its low used prices. If you're considering one, find out if there is a service center near you.
Tip: Aim for a 2022 model, the first year for the single-motor version. These models are more affordable and offer more range than a dual-motor. If you prefer exhilarating acceleration, though, get a dual-motor model. Whichever Polestar 2 you get, its sharp handling will make your drive more enjoyable.
Average 2022 pricing: about $26,000
Audi Q8 E-tron
Debuting in 2019, the E-tron is one of the longest-running electric luxury SUVs, making used models easy to find. The E-tron is a sleek and sophisticated two-row SUV that's spacious and comfortable. It also boasts smooth and effortless acceleration. In 2024, Audi renamed it the Q8 E-tron and made some significant improvements. The biggest drawback of earlier models is the sub-250-mile driving range.