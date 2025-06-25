Edmunds: Five three-row EVs that are great for big families

Most electric vehicles are five-passenger sedans or SUVs. But automakers are increasingly expanding their lineups to cater to shoppers wanting a three-row EV that can serve as a family hauler. These EVs can seat six or seven passengers, haul lots of cargo, and potentially have more than 300 miles of driving range. They also come standard with many advanced safety features. To help you with your search, the car experts at Edmunds rounded up five of their favorites. They are ordered by price, and all pricing includes destination charges.