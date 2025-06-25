Edmunds: Five three-row EVs that are great for big families

Most electric vehicles are five-passenger sedans or SUVs. But automakers are increasingly expanding their lineups to cater to shoppers wanting a three-row EV that can serve as a family hauler. These EVs can seat six or seven passengers, haul lots of cargo, and potentially have more than 300 miles of driving range. They also come standard with many advanced safety features. To help you with your search, the car experts at Edmunds rounded up five of their favorites. They are ordered by price, and all pricing includes destination charges.
Kia EV9
The most affordable three-row SUV on the list is one of Edmunds' favorite electric SUVs. The EV9 delivers lots of safety features, a very comfortable ride, and plenty of passenger space in all three rows. The EV9 is also a good road tripper because it's one of the quickest-charging electric SUVs when hooked up to a powerful fast-charging station. Adding to its appeal is its ability to tow up to 5,000 pounds.
The base EV9 Light trim level has an attractive starting price but comes up short on power and range. Instead, Edmunds recommends getting the midrange EV9 Wind. The Wind has a more suitable amount of power and an EPA-estimated 280 miles of range on a full charge. It also comes with all-wheel drive for more traction in wet and snowy conditions.
2025 EV9 starting price: $56,395
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai's newest electric SUV is sleek and futuristic while providing what families need. It essentially serves as an electric alternative to Hyundai's highly rated Palisade. Like its corporate cousin, the Kia EV9, the Ioniq 9 has luxury levels of comfort, roomy seating in all rows, lots of standard safety features, and fast charging speeds.
But the Ioniq 9 boasts a longer max range of 335 miles, which is impressive for a large SUV. And that's in the most affordable S model. All other models offer over 300 miles, which is more than the EV9. The top Calligraphy Design model is about as lush and powerful as a luxury SUV and offers neat tech features like a fingerprint scanner that starts the SUV and sets personalized settings.