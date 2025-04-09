Edmunds: Five new plug-in SUVs for almost any budget

Plug-in hybrid vehicles are perfect for people curious about going electric but who aren't ready to give up the convenience of gasoline. A plug-in hybrid is a hybrid with a larger battery that you can charge at home. It allows you to drive short distances on electricity, which can significantly reduce gasoline use. For longer trips, a plug-in hybrid runs on gasoline like a regular hybrid. That means you can drive one across the country without plugging it in. Just add gas.
Increasingly, plug-in versions of popular SUVs are available, and Edmunds' experts have come up with a list of their favorites to suit various budgets. The prices below all include destination charges.
$40,000 to spend: Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid
Small, stylish and affordable, the Kia Niro is an impressive little crossover. You can get hybrid and electric versions of the Niro, but the plug-in hybrid represents a sweet spot in price and efficiency. It can go an EPA-estimated 33 miles on electric power. After that, it gets an estimated 48 mpg combined when using its gas engine.
The Niro Plug-in Hybrid is available in EX and SX Touring trim levels, the latter providing unexpected luxuries like ventilated front seats and digital key technology that lets you use your smartphone as the Niro's key. Our favorite things about the plug-in Niro include its tech and its quiet and futuristic interior. But shoppers who do a lot of wintertime driving should note that all-wheel drive isn't available.
2025 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid starting price: $35,885
$45,000 to spend: Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid
Among plug-in SUVs, the 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is our favorite. It performs well in all of Edmunds' tests, and if you like the way this small SUV looks, chances are you'll like most other things about it as well.