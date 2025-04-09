Edmunds: Five new plug-in SUVs for almost any budget

Plug-in hybrid vehicles are perfect for people curious about going electric but who aren't ready to give up the convenience of gasoline. A plug-in hybrid is a hybrid with a larger battery that you can charge at home. It allows you to drive short distances on electricity, which can significantly reduce gasoline use. For longer trips, a plug-in hybrid runs on gasoline like a regular hybrid. That means you can drive one across the country without plugging it in. Just add gas.