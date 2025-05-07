Edmunds: Five great budget performance cars for under $35,000

New car prices continue to rise for the latest high-performance sports cars. Even a new Chevrolet Corvette, long considered a performance bargain compared to the likes of the Porsche 911, has a starting price of almost $70,000. But that doesn't mean driving enthusiasts on a budget can't find a car that's both fulfilling to drive and genuinely capable.
The auto experts at Edmunds have come up with their five favorite performance vehicles for under $35,000. True, you won't be able to buy anything with a V8. The same applies to electric power — the best-value electric performers cost more. But the vehicles listed here have other distinct advantages. All of the following prices include destination fees.
Dodge Hornet GT
There's some irony in the first vehicle in a list of budget-performance cars not being a car at all. But Dodge's Hornet isn't your usual small SUV. First off, it has an Italian heritage. Though you wouldn't know it by its styling, the Hornet shares much of its mechanical design with the Alfa Romeo Tonale small luxury SUV. Second, it's genuinely powerful for a pint-size SUV. The GT version has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that cranks out 268 horsepower and is good enough to get you from 0 to 60 mph in about 6.5 seconds. Another bonus: It has standard all-wheel drive for all-season driving and more cargo space than the typical performance car.
2025 Hornet starting price: $31,590
Ford Mustang EcoBoost
A Ford Mustang GT with its rumbly V8 is well beyond our $35,000 price cap. But the less expensive Ford Mustang EcoBoost is a viable substitute. Having a turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood might seem like heresy, but you can't argue with the output of 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. With its 10-speed automatic spinning the rear wheels, the Mustang EcoBoost can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a quick 5.6 seconds. The newest Mustang provides a classic American driving experience while being comfortable, stylish and well equipped with the latest technology features.
2025 Mustang coupe starting price: $33,515