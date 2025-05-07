Edmunds: Five great budget performance cars for under $35,000

You're as likely to see a Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster in the hands of a cool-headed retiree on lonesome canyon roads as you are spotting one ripping through cones at an autocross. In both cases, the Miata's appeal comes down to the fun-to-drive fundamentals. A four-cylinder engine directs 181 horsepower to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. That's not much, but you don't need much when the car is as light as the Miata. A manual-equipped Miata went from 0 to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds at the Edmunds test track. Beyond the numbers, the Miata is all about playfulness. Quick steering, nimble handling and an easy-to-lower top combine to make any drive worthwhile.