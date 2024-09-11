Edmunds: 5 game-changing vehicles you'll want to know about

If you're thinking about buying a new car but don't need one right away, now is a great time to show a little patience. Generally, waiting until the fall of winter can create an opportunity to purchase an all-new or significantly updated vehicle. The 2025 model year is jam-packed with big updates for some of the most popular vehicles. To give you an inside scoop on what's coming down the pike in the next few months, the automotive experts at Edmunds have picked five vehicles that promise to be well worth the wait.