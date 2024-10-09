Edmunds electric truck face-off: Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Tesla Cybertruck

The Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck are two intriguing options for someone thinking about buying an electric pickup truck. They could also hardly be more different. The Lightning looks and drives much like a traditional gas-powered F-150. The Cybertruck, in contrast, looks like nothing else and ignores convention with its stainless steel body and square-shaped steering wheel. Yet both trucks are capable of towing a trailer, hauling a bunch of gear, or taking the family out to dinner. Which one is the better all-around truck? Edmunds' car experts tested them to find out.