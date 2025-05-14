Edmunds electric SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs 2026 Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are two of the hottest electric SUVs on the market. Adding to their appeal, both SUVs were recently updated. The 2026 Model Y has new styling, higher-quality interior materials and a smoother ride quality. Changes to the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 aren't as dramatic, but you do get more range, easier-to-use controls and new ways to charge. Which recently updated electric SUV is the better buy? Edmunds' experts compare them to find out.
Range and charging
The 2026 Model Y is currently only available in the Long Range All-Wheel Drive version. It delivers an EPA-estimated 327 miles of range, which is impressive for a dual-motor electric SUV. Edmunds tested this version on its independent, standardized EV range test and found the Tesla matched its EPA estimate in real-world driving.
The 2025 Ioniq 5's estimated range spans from 245 miles in the base model to 318 miles in most single-motor models, which are rear-wheel-drive. Edmunds tested an Ioniq 5 Limited with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive. It beat its EPA estimate of 269 miles by going 282 miles in Edmunds' testing.
The Ioniq 5's new Tesla-style charging port allows it to charge at most Tesla Supercharger fast-charging stations. The Model Y has access to any type of Tesla charging station. Both can charge at non-Tesla stations as well. When using a high-powered fast-charging station, the Model Y can add up to 169 miles in 15 minutes. The Ioniq 5 charges a little quicker, regaining 178 miles in 15 minutes.
The Tesla offers a bit more maximum range but charges a little slower, making it a tie here.
Winner: tie
Interior and tech features