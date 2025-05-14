Edmunds electric SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs 2026 Tesla Model Y

Both SUVs seat five and are spacious and comfortable. They also ride smoothly over bumps and are composed when cornering. But Edmunds has found it's the little things that help the Ioniq 5 get an edge here. Its available 360-degree camera system is more helpful than the Tesla's when parking, for example, and its controls and features are easier to use and learn. The Model Y's touchscreen, which controls almost everything, can be distracting to use while driving.