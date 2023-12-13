The Mercedes-Benz GLC has long been a popular choice for a small luxury SUV. From luxury and performance to technology, the GLC has set a standard that few other competing SUVs have been able to match. Last year, Mercedes redesigned the GLC, giving it a new interior and fresh styling. It's a compelling SUV, but it's not the only one.

Since its debut for 2022, the Genesis GV70 has been Edmunds' top-rated model in the class thanks to its excellent value, pleasing performance and well-thought-out interior. Can the new GLC reclaim the top spot? Edmunds compared the GLC and GV70 to see which is the best.

INTERIOR SPACE AND TECHNOLOGY

Slide into the cabin of the GLC and you'll instantly recognize it's a premium product. Mercedes-Benz has a knack for crafting interiors that are equal parts elegant and robust. It eclipses many rival SUVs in the quality of its trim, and there's adult-friendly space in the second row.

Standard tech features include an 11.9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, wireless device charging, and Mercedes' voice recognition system. Only a few complex onscreen menus detract from this user-friendly interface. Tempting options consist of a booming Burmester surround-sound stereo and navigation with augmented reality for turn-by-turn directions.

The interior quality of the GV70 doesn't quite match the GLC, though it comes close. Inside there is an 11.4-inch touchscreen that can also be controlled by using a rotary dial on the center console. Smartphone connectivity is standard, though you'll need cords because it's not wireless. Edmunds noted the position of the touchscreen also requires a stretch for fingertip inputs.

Rear legroom is nearly identical in these two SUVs, though the GV70 holds the advantage on cargo capacity. Behind its rear seat the Genesis has 28.9 cubic feet of volume, versus 21.9 cubic feet in the Mercedes. The GV70 also comes with more standard features such as stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and rear cross-traffic alert.

Winner: Genesis GV70

PERFORMANCE AND FUEL ECONOMY

Two GLC versions are available for 2024: the 255-horsepower four-cylinder GLC 300 and the 416-horsepower four-cylinder AMG GLC 43. Of the two, Edmunds thinks the less expensive GLC 300 delivers a suitable amount of performance for most buyers. In Edmunds' testing, an GLC 300 fitted with its available all-wheel-drive system sprinted from zero to 60 mph in a respectably quick 6.1 seconds. It's also pleasingly fuel-efficient, getting up to an EPA-estimated 29 mpg in combined city/highway driving with rear-wheel drive or 27 mpg combined with all-wheel drive.

Genesis similarly offers two powertrains in the GV70 as well: a 300-hp four-cylinder engine in the GV70 2.5T or a 375-horsepower V6 in the more expensive 3.5T version. All-wheel drive is standard. Edmunds tested the 2.5T and found it could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6 seconds flat. Performance between the AMG GLC 43 and V6-equipped GV70 3.5T is similar as well. However, the best fuel economy the GV70 can muster is 24 mpg combined with the 2.5T.

Winner: Mercedes-Benz GLC

PRICING AND VALUE

So far this comparison has seen each SUV score a narrow win over the other. Yet when it comes to pricing and value, the gap widens considerably. Starting at approximately $48,250 including destination, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC is one of the pricier small luxury SUVs. Adding a lot of optional features or going with the AMG GLC 43 can send the price soaring.

The GV70 starts at $46,095 for its entry-level 2.5T model, which also includes standard all-wheel drive. It's equally easy to nudge the price upward by adding extras or choosing to go with the punchier V6. Generally speaking, though, the GV70 lineup is thousands less when you compare equivalent GLC models.

The GV70 also comes with one of the best warranties offered on any new vehicle. This includes five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage, a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, and free maintenance for three years/36,000 miles.

In comparison, the GLC comes with bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty that covers four years/50,000 miles. Roadside assistance is included for that same duration but, even in this regard, the GV70 does better with five years/unlimited mileage roadside coverage.

Winner: Genesis GV70

EDMUNDS SAYS

The 2024 Genesis G70 remains at the top of the class among small luxury SUVs. It's stylish and a good value, not to mention agile and quick. The Mercedes-Benz GLC is very good, but the GV70 is just a little bit better.

_______

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Nick Kurczewski is a contributor at Edmunds and is on Twitter and Instagram