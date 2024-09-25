Edmunds Compares: 2024 Honda Prologue versus 2024 Toyota bZ4X Electric SUVs

The Prologue starts at $48,795, including destination charges, for the EX trim. It then tops out around $60,000 for the Prologue Elite. That's quite a bit more than what Toyota charges for the bZ4X. The base XLE is $44,465 and the Limited is $48,575. The amount of comfort and technology-related features found on each is similar. The Prologue qualifies for the full federal $7,500 EV tax credit, and both EVs are often eligible for regional leasing deals. In general, though, you'll pay less to drive the bZ4X.