Edmund White, a groundbreaking gay author, dies at 85

NEW YORK — Edmund White, the groundbreaking man of letters who documented and imagined the gay revolution through journalism, essays, plays and such novels as ''A Boy's Own Story'' and ''The Beautiful Room is Empty,'' has died. He was 85.
White's death was confirmed Wednesday by his agent, Bill Clegg.
Along with Larry Kramer, Armistead Maupin and others, White was among a generation of gay writers who in the 1970s became bards for a community no longer afraid to declare its existence. He was present at the Stonewall raids of 1969, when arrests at a club in Greenwich Village led to the birth of the modern gay movement and for decades was a participant and observer through the tragedy of AIDS, the advance of gay rights and culture and the recent backlash.
A resident of New York and Paris for much of his adult life, he was a novelist, journalist, biographer, playwright, activist, teacher and memoirist. ''A Boy's Own Story'' was a bestseller and classic coming-of-age novel that demonstrated gay literature's commercial appeal. He wrote a prizewinning biography of playwright Jean Genet, books on Marcel Proust and Arthur Rimbaud. He was a professor of creative writing at Princeton University, where colleagues included Toni Morrison and his close friend, Joyce Carol Oates.
''Among gay writers of his generation, Edmund White has emerged as the most versatile man of letters,'' cultural critic Morris Dickstein wrote in The New York Times in 1995. ''A cosmopolitan writer with a deep sense of tradition, he has bridged the gap between gay subcultures and a broader literary audience.''
Childhood yearnings
White was born in Cincinnati in 1940, but age at 7 moved with his mother to the Chicago area after his parents divorced. His father was a civil engineer ''who reigned in silence over dinner as he studied his paper.'' His mother was a psychologist ''given to rages or fits of weeping.'' Trapped in ''the closed, sniveling, resentful world of childhood,'' at times suicidal, White was at the same time a ''fierce little autodidact'' who sought escape through the stories of others, whether Thomas Mann's ''Death in Venice'' or a biography of dancer Vaslav Nijinsky.
''As a young teenager I looked desperately for things to read that might excite me or assure me I wasn't the only one, that might confirm my identity I was unhappily piecing together,'' he wrote in the 1991 essay ''Out of the Closet, On to the Bookshelf.''