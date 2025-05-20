Edmonton visits Dallas to start the third round

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)
Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -125, Oilers +105; over/under is 6
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Stars host series opener
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Edmonton Oilers to start the Western Conference finals. The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Stars went 2-1 against the Oilers during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on March 26, the Stars won 4-3.
Dallas is 50-26-6 overall and 34-11-3 at home. The Stars have gone 19-7-4 in one-goal games.
Edmonton has a 27-18-2 record in road games and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have a 20-9-4 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 32 goals and 56 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.