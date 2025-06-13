Edmonton and Florida meet with series tied 2-2

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -120, Panthers +100; over/under is 6.5
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Series tied 2-2
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers are in a 2-2 series tie in the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Oilers won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup.
Edmonton has a 32-14-4 record in home games and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have gone 25-11-5 when scoring a power-play goal.
Florida is 47-31-4 overall and 29-21-3 on the road. The Panthers serve 10.3 penalty minutes per game to lead the league.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Corey Perry has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.