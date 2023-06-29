Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. June 22, 2023.

Editorial: Alcohol law revisions are example of hard work paying off

About a week ago we backed the state Legislature's efforts to review Wisconsin's alcohol laws. Members of the Assembly passed the measure on Wednesday, and it looks like the bill will clear the Senate and receive Gov. Tony Evers' signature.

At the heart of the bill is creation of a new division within the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. This new division will oversee and enforce laws on alcohol. That should reduce the viability of claims that the law is being selectively enforced.

The update was also needed because consumers have far more opportunities to access alcohol today than they did when the current laws hit the books. The internet is the major change. There are businesses today that would have quite literally been impossible when the laws were passed, and figuring out how to address those has been a considerable challenge.

The fundamental system in Wisconsin is designed to keep any one company from being able to establish a monopoly. No single company could produce and sell alcohol in both the wholesale and retail markets. But proliferating craft breweries and other entrepreneurial efforts strained the system, which dates to the 1930s.

Rep. Rob Swearingen put it well. He said everybody hates pieces of the bill, but loves others. That isn't, in and of itself, the sign of a good bill. But it does indicate the parties affected by the legislation understood the need for some give and take.

Swearingen was quoted in an Associated Press article as saying alcohol ''has a rich history in the state of Wisconsin but it does need to be regulated.'' The need for that regulation is made clear in the Assembly's vote. A 90-4 tally clearly crosses partisan lines.

Why didn't this happen sooner, given that everyone saw the need? Politics. It was too difficult to get legislators of various stripes, brewers, distillers and winemakers all on the same page.

There may well be a losing business model with the legislation. Operators of ''wedding barns'' were vocally opposed. The businesses don't often hold liquor licenses themselves, depending instead on the licenses of those they contract with to provide alcohol for events.

Under the new legislation venues can get a permit for six events per year, and no more than one per month, or get a liquor license. Those in the wedding barn business have said the new options are either too cumbersome or too expensive.

But the payoffs for the state strike us as worth that risk. It puts wedding barns on the same footing as rival locations like banquet halls. Bartending licenses will shift from local municipalities to a statewide system.

Wineries will get expanded hours and regulation along the lines of craft breweries and distilleries. Pubs can open retail stores. And some bars in southeastern Wisconsin will be able to stay open longer during the Republican National Convention next summer, which is coming to Milwaukee.

Getting to this point with the legislation was clearly a tough job. It took years in which everyone recognized the need but no one could pull off meaningful reforms. Should politics be this hard? No. But that's the reality of contemporary society.

And that's why this progress is worth commenting on so soon after our last editorial on the subject. Legislators deserve credit for finding a way to get the vast majority of the Assembly, and likely similar percentages of the Senate, on board. The same goes for the work to engage the businesses affected by the legislation and finding was to compromise.

This is an example of government working. It's nice to see.

___

Wisconsin State Journal. June 25, 2023.

Editorial: Wisconsin needs more Justice Hagedorns, not fewer

Justice Brian Hagedorn definitely should not resign from the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as one of his colleagues, Justice Rebecca Bradley, wildly suggested after failing to get her way on a recent case.

Hagedorn stands out on the sharply divided seven-member court for his judicial independence. He doesn't neatly align with partisan political interests on high-profile cases.

The court needs more Justice Hagedorns, not fewer. It also needs more decorum, something Bradley has violated in personally attacking Hagedorn when he deviates from the rest of the court's conservative majority.

Bradley recently wrote an insulting dissent to a politically charged court decision that Hagedorn concurred in with the court's three liberal-leaning justices. In a fairly routine decision, Hagedorn and the three others denied a motion to bypass the court of appeals in a case involving the Madison School District and how it handles gender identity.

A parent had challenged the Madison district's policy of letting students determine their names and pronouns independently of parents. A Dane County judge dismissed the case without ruling on its merits. Instead, he determined the parent didn't have standing in court because no evidence suggests her child might be transgender. ''She fails to show why she anticipates that the district's policies will cause even a trifling individual injury,'' Judge Frank Remington wrote.

The parent asked the Supreme Court to take the case, bypassing the appeals process, which the conservative-leaning Hagedorn and the three liberal-aligned justices denied.

''The question before us is whether this case demands our intervention on an expedited basis,'' Hagedorn wrote. ''It is my judgment ... that the normal litigation process is the best path forward.''

That made good sense. Yet in Bradley's June 14 dissent, she suggested Hagedorn and the others in the majority decision should resign if they can't work ''in defense of people's liberty.'' She also claimed Hagedorn ''fundamentally misunderstands the judicial role.''

Actually, Hagedorn seems to grasp the high court's deliberative and restrained mission far better than Bradley. Based on her voting record in high-profile cases, she's the one who conveniently interprets the law to favor her political supporters, not Hagedorn.

Moreover, Bradley doesn't bolster any claim to judicial independence by kicking off her legal diatribe with an odd and elaborate attack on ''fake news,'' regurgitating former President Donald Trump's tired dig on fact-based journalism when it doesn't match his political rhetoric.

Bradley also accused Hagedorn in her dissent of latent sexism. Hagedorn did criticize three conservative women in his court writings. But he sided with the other three women in the majority opinion, undermining Bradley's claim.

The ideological makeup of the court is about to shift. Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz, backed by $9 million in campaign spending by the Democratic Party, easily won her spring election, essentially flipping the court to a liberal majority. The conservative Annette Ziegler is likely to lose her post as chief justice, and Bradley may no longer be able to draft majority opinions.

Bradley and her fellow conservatives will have far less power over cases in the near future, which could explain why they tried to move this one so fast now.

Hagedorn's traditional and steady approach to the law is far better for the general public than playing favorites with cases based on personal or political preferences.

Hagedorn highlights a ''veritable explosion of emergency actions and requests that the normal process be short-circuited'' in recent years on the high court. Since he joined the court in August 2019, he writes, it has ruled on 39 requests to speed cases in similar situations. It granted 11 of those. In the dozen years before that, he noted, the high court ruled on 56 such petitions, granting only three.

''There is simply no precedent,'' he convincingly contends.

Bradley responds that the uptick is because the world ''has been in a state of chaos for three years.'' We hope that's not a veiled political swipe at President Joe Biden's first three years in the White House, given the way Bradley parrots the disruptive Trump at the outset of her dissent.

Hagedorn is a socially conservative guy who approaches each case with some independence, as nonpartisan judges are supposed to. Bradley is an ideologue who grandstands for her political pals.

Wisconsin should happily keep Hagedorn and dismiss Bradley's vindictive suggestion that Hagedorn needs to go.

END