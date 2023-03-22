Wisconsin State Journal. March 19, 2023.

Editorial: Janet Protasiewicz better suited for Wisconsin Supreme Court

In an editorial Jan. 22 about the race for state Supreme Court, we urged voters to ''Look for a judge who hasn't made up their mind.''

Last week, we went looking ourselves for an impartial and independent judge during separate interviews with both candidates.

We're not sure we found one, at least when it comes to potential cases about abortion, gerrymandering and other hot-button issues.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz, for example, has made abortion rights the centerpiece of her campaign, clearly implying to voters that she will overturn Wisconsin's near-total ban on abortion if given the chance.

Former Justice Dan Kelly, backed heavily by pro-life groups, provides little reason to think he won't uphold the state's 1849 ban, which has been in dispute since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year.

To be fair, both candidates told our editorial board it's possible they'll disappoint their supporters on this emotional and difficult question. They pledged to review the facts of any case and apply the law as written — without consideration to their personal beliefs or political friends.

With all due respect, that's hard to believe.

Though this race is supposed to be nonpartisan, Protasiewicz's supporters and campaign donors neatly align with Democratic interests, while Kelly's are a who's who of GOP backers. Neither has shown much independence.

Sadly, that's not unusual in judicial elections these days, and the influence of politics and money only seems to grow worse. More than $27 million already has been spent on this race. So glaring conflicts of interests are sure to arise no matter which candidate wins.

Unlike her opponent, Protasiewicz wants the high court to establish stricter recusal standards if elected. Such rules, which are common in other states, could require justices to step away from a case if they appeared to have an obvious and significant conflict, based on specific criteria. Kelly seems much more interested in justices deciding for themselves if they have a conflict, which is the current and troubling practice.

Protasiewicz also has promised to recuse herself if any case involving the Democratic Party of Wisconsin comes before her. That is reassuring, given that the party has contributed $2.5 million to her campaign.

Protasiewicz's support for more safeguards to judicial integrity is one of the big reasons the State Journal editorial board is endorsing her for this important job.

Kelly will not commit to recusing himself from cases involving the Republican Party, even though it has heavily supported his campaign — on top of many cozy ties. Kelly stationed his campaign office in the Republican Party headquarters during his failed election campaign in 2020. As an attorney, he has advised the GOP on partisan causes including gerrymandering and the creation of an alternate slate of electors following the last presidential bid.

Luckily for our democracy, the attempt to overturn the vote of the people failed. We sure hope Kelly didn't urge that sham to go forward, though he won't say, citing attorney-client privilege.

Nor will Kelly necessarily step aside if his biggest campaign donors come before him seeking a decision. He says he'll decide that on a case-by-case basis, which is fuzzy. During his interview with our board, he said he sees nothing wrong with sitting on a case in which a participant has donated $20,000 to his campaign.

At least Protasiewicz acknowledges and wants to do something about the growing perception that judges play for a partisan team or cater to special interests. Kelly sounds dismissive of such concerns when applied to him.

Another reason we recommend Protasiewicz for election April 4, despite some misgivings about her campaign, is her support for open court meetings. Conservative-leaning justices closed the high court's discussions about administrative matters in 2017. These meetings, which had been open for decades, don't deal with specific cases. They are about how the court operates.

Kelly is worried that justices will play to the TV cameras. But that concern shouldn't trump the public's right to know what its highest court is doing.

Kelly has publicly disparaged Justice Brian Hagedorn, the one justice on Wisconsin's seven-member high court who seems to take his independence seriously when applying the law. Kelly called Hagedorn ''supremely unreliable'' because Hagedorn has sometimes disappointed his conservative supporters.

But good judges are supposed to let you down sometimes if they apply the law fairly. That's because the law doesn't magically and consistently align with either political party's interests.

While Hagedorn has been an impressive swing vote on the court, Kelly routinely sided with conservative interests on high-profile cases after he was appointed to the post by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Another plus for Protasiewicz is that she acknowledges nuance in the law, while Kelly seems to pretend that gray areas don't exist.

We admire Protasiewicz's involvement as a community volunteer, which suggests some empathy. That's an important quality for any judge. As for experience, her professional life of public service includes a decade of experience on the bench and time as a prosecutor. She seems more willing to listen and understand people's thoughts and concerns.

Some of Protasiewicz's campaign ads are undignified. She's wrong to fault Kelly if he helped defend people accused of sex crimes as a private attorney. Every person accused in court deserves representation.

Protasiewicz has been targeted by nasty ads, too, and will undoubtedly face more. Judicial elections seem to tar the reputations of both candidates, regardless of who wins. And over time, that has damaged people's belief in fairness, and undoubtedly deterred many top legal minds from seeking this job.

Our badly flawed system of judicial elections isn't the fault of either candidate. We credit both for their knowledge and willingness to run.

Yet Protasiewicz, who suggested she won't be predictably partisan if elected, is the better choice for voters. She's well-rounded, more honest about potential conflicts, and more likely to improve public trust.

END