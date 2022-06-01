Wisconsin State Journal. May 26, 2022.

Editorial: Ancient abortion law absolutely must go

Wisconsin badly needs to update its ancient and long-dormant law banning abortions with virtually no exception.

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade this summer — which appears likely, according to a leaked draft of the decision — Wisconsin will be stuck with a law from 1849 that even many social conservatives are uncomfortable with.

The Republican-run Legislature doesn't appear willing to address this looming injustice for women, which is disturbing. If it doesn't, then the GOP will be to blame for the chaos that unfolds. Republicans will be the reason long-established rights for women are erased in an instant — rights that several Republican-nominated justices had agreed were "settled law" during their confirmations in recent years.

Some 85 men approved Wisconsin's abortion ban in 1849 — 70 years before women could vote. The outdated statute, criminalizing the "willful killing of an unborn quick child," hasn't been in effect since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion in 1973. The only clear exception to Wisconsin's ban is if the mother's life is at risk.

Even if a woman is raped — even if a girl is a victim of incest — the old law would prevent an abortion. It could prevent emergency contraception and, some fear, risk new restrictions on birth control. The old law punishes violators (though not the mother) with as many as six years in prison, a fine as high as $10,000, or both.

Legalizing abortion hasn't led to more abortions — just the opposite. Over the last half century since Roe v. Wade, abortions and teen pregnancies have dramatically fallen, thanks in part to better sex education and access to birth control. Abortions in Wisconsin decreased from 20,819 in 1981 to 6,430 in 2020, according to the state Department of Health Services. Teen pregnancies in Wisconsin dropped from nearly 45 per 1,000 teenage girls in 1991 to less than 12 per 1,000 today.

Abortions also are occurring earlier in pregnancy. Eighty-eight percent of abortions in Wisconsin were induced within the first trimester in 2020, and 39% were nonsurgical, according to state health officials.

All of that represents significant progress, especially for the six in 10 Wisconsinites who say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to Marquette Law School polls. Republicans at the statehouse should listen to the public, rather than catering to the GOP's judgmental extremes. Abortion is never an easy decision, even if sometimes it is the best choice for a pregnant woman.

If Wisconsin's antiquated abortion law is enforced again — as soon as this summer — women could still travel to neighboring Illinois or Minnesota for an abortion. But traveling can be difficult and expensive for low-income women. It shouldn't be required to obtain a widely accepted health care procedure.

Most Democratic lawmakers say they'll fight to protect abortion rights, which is welcome. Unfortunately, most Republican representatives have shown little sympathy for struggling and desperate women. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, says he isn't even sure if his colleagues would tweak the 1849 law to allow exceptions for rape and incest.

They absolutely should — and negotiate further conditions for legal abortions in a bipartisan bill that Gov. Tony Evers can sign.

For political reasons during a tough reelection campaign, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has tried to downplay the impact of Roe v. Wade being overturned: "It's not going to be that big a change," he told the Wall Street Journal.

Yes, it is.

Johnson questioned whether the old law would actually go into effect, given legal challenges. But the 4-3 conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court has shown little interest in bucking the pro-life groups that helped elect them.

Already, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has said it would stop providing abortions if Roe is overturned and the old law is enforced. That could lead to lawyers hatching legal advice in emergency rooms, delaying the ability of doctors to provide care.

The 1849 statute should be quickly repealed, with a bipartisan agreement for legal yet limited abortions becoming law this summer.

___

Racine Journal Times. May 27, 2022.

Editorial: Near release of murderer leaves questions

The recent story of John Tate and the Wisconsin Parole Commission's decision to let a 54-year-old murderer go free after serving 20 years was very concerning.

Douglas Balsewicz, 54, was due to be released on May 17 for the 1997 murder of his wife, Johanna Rose. He was sentenced by the Milwaukee County Circuit Court to 80 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years were served.

The details of the murder are horrific, with Balsewicz having been accused of stabbing his wife dozens of times while their young children were in the house.

The children were later found covered in their mother's blood.

According to information released by the Wisconsin Parole Commission, Balsewicz became eligible for parole in 2017, but was denied parole on four previous occasions.

Tate, who is chair of the parole commission and serves as president of the Racine City Council, approved Balsewicz's fifth request on April 27.

That's sparked controversy, both from the family of Johanna Rose who want to see Balsewicz spend more time behind bars and then ultimately from Gov. Tony Evers, who was the one who appointed Tate to the committee and expressed his concern after meeting with the family.

In opposition to the early release, Evers wrote, "I do not agree with this decision, and I have considerable concerns regarding whether Johanna's family was afforded sufficient opportunity to voice their memories, perspectives, and concerns before this decision was made."

Tate later said in an email to The Associated Press and the Department of Corrections that he understands the governor's concerns about the lack of victim input and that he was rescinding Douglas Balsewicz's parole.

We are still left with questions after all this.

Why didn't the family have sufficient opportunity to voice their concerns before this decision was made?

Why was the commission planning to release Balewicz in the first place? The commission explained to be granted parole, five matters must be considered: conduct while incarcerated, programming, risk reduction, and time served.

According to the Wisconsin Parole Commission, "Balsewicz has sustained acceptable institution conduct, with no major conduct reports, and the last minor conduct report was from 2016."

That explanation is not good enough. Likewise the way that Tate quickly changed his mind after Evers' letter also brings up questions.

Even though there are only a limited number of people behind bars who could get early release – those incarcerated before Truth in Sentencing — families, victims and the public deserve to better understand how these early release decisions are being made.

