LaCrosse Tribune. April 3, 2022.

Editorial: Voters will decide on partisanship impact locally

Close readers of our Good Morning Page 2 likely have seen the impactful "Why I Vote" submissions by area residents, published on Tuesdays and coordinated by the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area.

With the spring election on Tuesday, these are worth reviewing and sharing.

Here are just three:

"I vote because I want my voice heard. I want to participate in my community about those things that affect everyday life and things that I find important." — Carrie Jick of La Crosse.

"I became a naturalized citizen in 2003. ... Now more than ever, as a U.S. Citizen, I am more aware of what's at stake in elections and the country's future. It's a basic civic duty to vote. I acknowledge those who fought tirelessly for this opportunity and for those who continue do so every day. I cannot stress enough the importance of voting. Your voice matters, your vote matters!" — José Rubio-Zepeda, La Crosse.

"I vote because I don't want my rights taken away. As citizens we all have the right and duty to vote to ensure the values of democracy are honored. Just as I had the responsibility, the duty and the privilege to support and defend the Constitution of the United States in my service in the United States Air Force, I have the duty and obligation to vote for a government that lives by the rule of law as written in our Constitution and our Bill of Rights. If you don't use it you may lose it." — Bob Huff, La Crescent.

Tuesday's election — the second of four in Wisconsin in 2022 — is as important as any. You're electing people at the county and local government and school level who will set local policies and priorities, and determine your tax rates.

Did you know that these local races bring out a lower turnout than the state and national races later this year. That really should change, and it can start now.

Unfortunately, some of these local campaigns have been littered with divisiveness and negativity, the kind you see in state and national races these days. Partisan infighting and spending have filtered into the campaigns for non-partisan seats in the most local of elections.

On top of that, the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area could not get full participation from candidates for its voters' guides — for the first time in its nearly 100 years.

"This year, we are seeing a disconcerting trend where some candidates are claiming in writing that the League of Women Voters is a partisan organization and as such, they won't participate in our efforts to inform voters on their candidacy or positions. We find this to be not only an inaccurate claim but a disservice to the voters of the La Crosse area, especially during spring elections which by design are nonpartisan elections," wrote Robin Schmidt, president of the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area, in a recent column published in the Tribune along with dozens of candidate endorsement letters.

Those letters, while mostly positive for a candidate of choice, also discussed an alarming trend of partisanship, divisiveness and attacks in these most local of races.

Voters will go a long way on April 5 in deciding where we go from here. Unlike state and national elections, local voters can have direct impact here.

Will we reject the negative and divisive candidates and vote for people who plan to work together for the community and understand these are non-partisan seats?

Or will we reward those who attack and divide in the name of change?

Time will tell on April 5. Why do you vote?

___

Racine Journal Times. April 1, 2022.

Editorial: Revise state law on ballot collection

Here we go again.

The headline last week read: "Election officials unsure what's legal." The report detailed how election clerks were unsure of what is legal when it comes to someone delivering an absentee ballot on behalf of another person. It's one of a number of hot-button issues that is still unresolved nearly 17 months after the contentious and highly disputed 2020 presidential election.

Yes, of course it has been the subject of litigation. The conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued charging ballot collection — or as it is pejoratively referred, ballot harvesting — is illegal. The Wisconsin Elections Commission had offered guidance to election clerks that the practice was allowed, but withdrew that guidance after a Waukesha County judge issued an injunction in January in favor of WILL and declared the practice was illegal.

The issue is now before the state Supreme Court which is expected to make a ruling this summer. But, as attorneys for the Wisconsin League of Municipalities have noted, the injunction only applies to WEC and not to each election clerk.

"Ultimately, each clerk will need to decide what to do, taking into consideration both state and federal law, the different ways the absentee ballot statute can be interpreted, and the risks of choosing one option over the other," League attorneys said in a letter.

So the situation remains ambiguous on what is allowed. Heading into next week's election that left clerks in two area villages, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia, saying they would not allow someone to deliver their spouse's ballot as they have in the past, and the City of Racine saying it would accept those absentee ballots after asking if the person presenting the ballot was an "agent or authorized representative" of the voter. That interpretation presumably would allow a "ballot harvester" to drop off numerous ballots as long as they declared they were an agent of the voter.

It would not surprise us if those conflicting interpretations of what is lawful would also draw litigation and that might spiral through the courts all the way through the spring primaries and next fall's election.

State law, as a letter to the editor writer put it this week, is quite clear. It says an absentee ballot "shall be mailed by the elector (voter), or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots."

We would not be surprised if the state Supreme Court gives a strict interpretation of the law. That would place Wisconsin along with Alabama as the only states to demand that only the voter returns their ballot.

Currently, according to Ballotpedia, 24 states and the District of Columbia, permit someone chosen by the voter to return mail ballots on their behalf. Twelve states specify who may return ballots: household members, caregivers and or family members. Some states restrict the number of ballots that can be turned in at a time.

That's where Wisconsin should fall.

Yes, we're aware that those on the far right are fighting against mass collection of ballots by party activists and consultants, calling them "ballot mules" and raising the specter of voting coercion and ballot theft.

Recent reports on conservative websites citing the tracking of cellphone data points at drop box locations in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Racine in the 2020 presidential elections showed 138 individuals went to drop boxes in the three cities more than 3,500 times. Empower Wisconsin concluded 7 percent of Wisconsin's 1.9 million mail-in ballots — about 133,000 ballots — were "trafficked" by "ballot harvesters."

If these reports are correct, there may indeed be concerted ballot-collecting efforts going on by political activists. To be honest, we're not fond of that kind of practice. But the real task of vetting absentee ballots belongs with the election clerks who check the envelopes for proper signatures and addresses before accepting and processing them.

The COVID-19 pandemic fostered a surge in the popularity of absentee ballots during the 2020 elections, with an estimated 1.9 million voters choosing that route out of the 3.3 million votes cast in Wisconsin. That's more than 57 percent of the vote.

That percentage surely will drop some as COVID wanes. But we think that many, many voters like voting absentee and will continue to do so in the future. It can beat standing in lines outside a polling place on a cold November day.

But to make that process as smooth as possible, the Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers should agree to update state laws on absentee ballot collection and allow family members, caregivers and designated persons to give them to the clerk. Organized ballot collecting by partisan agents should be disallowed.

Surely, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Gov. Evers can sit down and sort this out. Start the conversation with, "What can you live with?"

Do it fast, so that we can have some consistency and clarity before the next election.

___

Wisconsin State Journal. March 31, 2022.

Editorial: Dear Fred Prehn: Do the honorable thing and step down — now

Remember the selfish kid on the playground who had his turn — and then some — but still wouldn't get off the swing?

Meet Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist, gun dealer and hunter who has refused to leave the state Natural Resources Board for 11 months, denying a new appointee a chance to serve.

Prehn was appointed to the environmental regulatory board in 2015 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Prehn deserves thanks for his public service.

But now it's time to go — way past time. Prehn should do the honorable thing and finally relinquish his position out of respect for democracy and taxpayers.

Prehn's six-year term expired last May 1. The day before that, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers picked Sandra Naas, an agriculture teacher, hunter and trapping instructor from Ashland to replace Prehn.

It should have been an orderly and respectful transition, given that statewide voters chose Evers to make such appointments. Instead, like an obnoxious child, Prehn has refused to give up his seat.

Prehn claims he can continue serving until the GOP-controlled state Senate confirms Naas. But for political advantage, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and his GOP colleagues have been sitting on Naas' appointment and dozens of others. Some appointees have had to wait for more than two years for Senate action, which is ridiculous and shameful.

By failing to do their jobs, Senate Republicans are helping some GOP designees unfairly cling to power. This includes Prehn, whose stale stay lets Walker appointees maintain thin majority control of the DNR board and environmental policy. The board, for example, was able to narrowly reject rules Feb. 23 to limit certain fluorinated compounds known as PFAS in groundwater. Prehn provided the deciding vote.

Prehn's obstinance isn't just undermining the will of voters. Prehn also is wasting taxpayer money on attorney fees by triggering lawsuits, one of which is now before the state Supreme Court.

If LeMahieu and other senators don't like Naas for the post, then they can vote to reject her while citing clear and compelling reasons. By sitting on appointments indefinitely, these senators are instead setting a terrible precedent that undermines our government's ability to function.

Prehn seems to think he can serve for life, like an emperor. His attorney argued before the state's high court that, in theory, Prehn can serve as long as he wants if the Senate fails to act.

If that's true, then good government in Wisconsin is further eroded — along with the public's ability to hold government officials accountable.

This isn't just about natural resources. The GOP-run Senate's refusal to act on appointments is complicating the search for a new UW-Madison leader. It might even deter good candidates from applying.

Prehn was appointed to his position of trust as a citizen servant. He shouldn't behave like the worst of politicians in Washington, D.C. Prehn should do the right thing by stepping down — now — to restore some honor to himself and the DNR board.

